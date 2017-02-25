Mailbag, 2/25: Franchise tag, roster cuts, Eli’s deal, more

This might be a first for our Big Blue View Mailbag, as all of this week’s questions came in via e-mail. Let’s get right to it.

tgmarks51 asks: If the Giants try to franchise JPP and he doesn’t sign, do they still have rights to him … Is he still a free agent and could possibly trade him for draft picks?

Ed says: If any player refuses to sign the franchise tag by the July 15 deadline he and his team can continue to negotiate a one-year deal, but nothing long term. The player can also, of course, just refuse to play. In that case, though, he gets nothing. As far as whether or not a player can negotiate with other teams once tagged, that depends. If a team uses the “exclusive” tag, no. If it uses the “non-exclusive” tag, yes. As for a trade, a player must sign his tender in order to be traded.

Doug Mahoney asks: In the past, we’ve all been told that Spags’ defense only works with a great “field general” linebacker. Obviously, there was AP during the 07 run and there was a lot of talk about how great Beason was going to be in 2015 (and we know how that turned out). So what was the deal in 2017? I don’t think that over the course of the entire year, I heard anyone talk about the importance of this role in relation to Spags’ defense. And now, it seems like the consensus is that the entire linebacking crew is decent, pretty good, maybe a little above average, but by no means great. Was the defense re-oriented to not need this strong mental presence in the middle? Did a number of players step-up and not get the credit they deserved?