Jason Pierre-Paul rumors: Salary projections, landings spots, franchise tag

There are only a couple of weeks until NFL free agency begins. With that in mind, let’s gets caught up on some of the buzz revolving around New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

John Clayton’s low-ball projection

ESPN’s John Clayton recently projected contract terms for the players he believes to be the top 25 players set to hit the free-agent market. Clayton admitted up front that his salary projections are “conservative,”and when it comes to Pierre-Paul his projection is certainly that.

Clayton is projecting a three-year, $37.5 million deal for the Giants’ defensive end.

My reaction? If that was all it was going to take to sign the 28-year-old, the Giants would have gotten his name on a contract already.

ESPN polled a group of …