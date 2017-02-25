There are only a couple of weeks until NFL free agency begins. With that in mind, let’s gets caught up on some of the buzz revolving around New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.
John Clayton’s low-ball projection
ESPN’s John Clayton recently projected contract terms for the players he believes to be the top 25 players set to hit the free-agent market. Clayton admitted up front that his salary projections are “conservative,”and when it comes to Pierre-Paul his projection is certainly that.
Clayton is projecting a three-year, $37.5 million deal for the Giants’ defensive end.
My reaction? If that was all it was going to take to sign the 28-year-old, the Giants would have gotten his name on a contract already.
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/25/14737446/jason-pierre-paul-rumors-salary-projections-landings-spots-franchise-tag-ny-giants
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Dallas News NFL writer Matt Mosley, Denver Broncos, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, ESPN polled a group of cap experts recently, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, Keenan Robinson, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, The franchise tag, Washington Redskins
Hello. Is anyone out there?
We’re over on Reddit. G101 Safehaven. Look it up. Sign up. It’s free.