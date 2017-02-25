Coughlin Set To Outmaneuver Reese, New York Giants

Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is still a competitor.

Last season, Coughlin worked for the NFL, but he was away from the sidelines. In 2017, the Super Bowl-winning coach takes on a new challenge, as executive vice president of football operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Will his new role impact the New York Giants?

The semantics of last year’s resignation/firing controversy are firmly in the the distance. Back then, John Mara tried to put the happy Big Blue spin on things, as reported by the New York Post on Jan. 5, 2016.

“First of all, I wouldn’t characterize it as a firing,” Mara said. “Listen, we had 12 great years. All good things have to come to an end at some point in time. But I can never begin to repay him for everything he’s done for this franchise.”

The great ones always remember, and Coughlin doubled the …

