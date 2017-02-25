2017 NFL Draft Prospect Preview: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama

Generally speaking, run stuffing defensive tackles are an afterthought when compared to edge rushers or even pass-rushing defensive tackles. However, having a dependable rock in the middle of the defense to absorb blocks and stop runs up the middle makes the entire defense better.

It’s a fact the New York Giants learned well over the last year. While they had many defensive investments return impressive dividends in 2016, none helped provide as much of an identity as Damon Harrison. In 2015 the Giants had the 24th rated run defense, giving up 121.4 yards per game. In 2016 they had the third rated rush defense, giving up just 88.6 yards per game.

However, the big guys need rest, and it might behoove the Giants to bring in another big, powerful defensive tackle to spell Harrison.

Alabama’s Dalvin Tomlinson is a similarly powerful (and high motor) nose tackle, who served as the rock in the middle of one of college football’s best defenses. Could he be Harrison’s understudy in 2017?

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight – 312 pounds

40 Time – 5.14 seconds (projected)

Pros