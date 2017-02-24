NFC East Notebook: Just say no to Eagles reunion in 2017, more

It’s time to dive back into one of the things we love about Friday: making plans for the weekend. Another one of those Friday things is the NFC East Notebook by yours truly. Let’s spin the rest of the division and see what’s new, if anything, with the New York Giants‘ three chief rivals.

Eagles sticking with Jason Peters in 2017 | Bleeding Green Nation With Peters staying at left tackle, Lane Johnson will remain at right tackle for at least one more season. Johnson is eventually expected to move over to the left side once Peters, who turned 35 in January, is no longer with the Eagles.

Philly will keep their veteran LT in the fold for at least one more year, and he won’t even have to take a pay-cut. That’s a rarity in the NFL â?? just ask Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings â?? but Peters is still one of the league’s best at an invaluable position.

Eagles improved after Chip Kelly left town | Bleeding Green Nation Based on record alone, the 2016 Eagles were not an improvement over the 2015 Eagles. Philadelphia finished their last two regular seasons with a final record of 7-9. But a closer look at the numbers reveals the Eagles made progress in their first year under new head coach Doug Pederson.

Chip Kelly somehow made the San Francisco 49ers even worse in 2016, so it’s not so shocking the team he left …