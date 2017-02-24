New York Giants won’t have compensatory picks in the 2017 NFL Draft

It had been expected for some time, but it was confirmed Friday afternoon that the New York Giants would not be getting any compensatory picks in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The NFL distributes 32 comp picks to the teams that suffered the greatest net loss in free agency the year before. In other words, if a team had a …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/24/14730794/compensatory-picks-2017-nfl-draft-new-york-giants-not-awarded-any
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Damon Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants, NFL Draft, Olivier Vernon