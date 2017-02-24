New York Giants Target Andrew Whitworth Testing Free Agency

The New York Giants are one of many teams that will attempt to sign free agent Andrew Whitworth. Whitworth is ready to test free agency.

Few players will command as much attention during the 2017 period of free agency as veteran offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. One of the teams that’s widely believed to be interested in signing the criminally underrated Cincinnati Bengals lineman is the New York Giants.

Fortunately for the Giants, Whitworth is embracing the opportunity to test the free agent market and evaluate his possibilities.

Whitworth was drafted by the Bengals in 2006 and has been with the team in every season that’s followed. He’s been the epitome of consistency at left tackle, maintaining an elite level of play with multiple quarterbacks and offensive coordinators.

According to Alex Marvez of Sporting News, Whitworth wants to re-sign with Cincinnati, but is going to take advantage of …

