New York Giants: Revisiting Sterling Shepard’s Rookie Season

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had a rookie season to remember in 2016. What did we learn from his first year in the NFL?

The New York Giants have one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL in 24-year-old phenom Odell Beckham Jr. In four short seasons, he’s cracked the Top 15 in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Though not quite as highly regarded on a national stage, one of Beckham’s teammates began to carve out a legacy of his own in 2016.

The Giants selected wide receiver Sterling Shepard at No. 40 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma Sooners star amassed 233 receptions for 3,482 yards and 26 touchdowns during his four-year …

