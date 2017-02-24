Follow @BigBlueInteract

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN ZAK DEOSSIEâ?¦

The New York Giants have re-signed long-snapper Zak DeOssie to a 2-year contract. DeOssie was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins on March 7th. DeOssie is the team’s second longest-tenured player behind quarterback Eli Manning. He also has been voted Giants special teams captain for each of the last six seasons.

“In theory, you could be a free agent, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather play,” DeOssie said. “I knew that from day one when I stepped in here after I got drafted (in 2007). I’m very fortunate to still be here and contribute in any way possible.”

The 32-year old DeOssie is one of the NFL’s most consistent long snappers, being voted to the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2010. DeOssie was drafted as a linebacker by the Giants in the 4th round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He is now strictly a special teams player. In his 10 NFL seasons, DeOssie has only missed four games (all …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2017/02/24/new-york-giants-re-sign-zak-deossie/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.