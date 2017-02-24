New York Giants: Odell Beckham Jr. Is Already A Franchise Legend

The New York Giants drafted Odell Beckham Jr. at No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. Just three years later, he’s a franchise legend.

Odell Beckham Jr. may already be the greatest wide receiver in New York Giants history. Though that may seem hyperbolic based off of the fact that he’s three seasons into his NFL career, the numbers he’s producing are momentous.

Though some may argue that he hasn’t yet earned the No. 1 spot, it’s only taken Beckham three seasons to become a genuine Giants legend.

Just three years into his Giants career, Beckham is already No. 12 in franchise history with 288 career receptions in a Giants uniform. Of the 11 players ahead of him, only one has a higher catch percentage than Beckham: running back Tiki Barber.

In other words: no wide receiver or tight end has ever caught a higher percentage of their targets than he.

That alone is reason to drop the narrativeâ??mediocre pun intendedâ??and embrace the greatness that Odell …

