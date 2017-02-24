Giants’ fourth-round pick drops 10 spots due to “Walkie-Talkie-Gate”

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
In the end, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo’s decision to use a walkie-talkie during a game cost $200,000 and 10 spots in the fourth-round of the draft.
The final value of the Giants’ punishment for “Walkie-Talkie-Gate” became official on Friday as the NFL announced the compensatory picks in the 2017 NFL draft. The Giants already knew their fourth-round pick was being moved closer to the bottom of the round as part of their penalty. …
