Right up until the time he was released by the team, veteran running back Rashad Jennings kept telling anyone who asked that he expected to be back with the New York Giants in 2017. Now that he is a free agent Jennings is coming clean, indicating to NFL Network that he saw the writing on the wall during the 2016 season as rookie Paul Perkins begin to see an increased role.
“Well, I mean, could I …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/23/14714598/ny-giants-news-rashad-jennings-admits-he-could-see-time-with-giants-ending
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: New York Giants, Paul Perkins, Rashad Jennings