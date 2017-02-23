Jay Glazer reports Russell Okung is headed for free agency

As great as their 2016 offseason was, the New York Giants were criticized for not upgrading their offensive line. That wasn’t for lack of trying, however, and the Giants talked to a number of free agent offensive tackles. The biggest name of the bunch, former Seattle Seahawk Russell Okung, ultimately decided to go to the Denver Broncos.

Well, that didn’t last long as the Denver Broncos informed Okung that they will not be picking up his option for the 2017 season.