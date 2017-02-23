Forum Post: Predicting New York Giants 5 Biggest Moves

I just don’t see them letting him walk for nothing. If we couldn’t give him the franchise or transition tag I’d agree with you. Not many free agent DEs that fit our scheme. The ones that do aren’t anywhere near as good as JPP. Most aren’t even NFL starters. We could always draft one, but you can’t rely on a rookie DE picked in the 20s to start at DE.

Chandler Jones is a stud. Probably better than JPP, but everything I’ve read said he’s gonna get franchised.

Melvin Ingram is …

