Forum Post: Big Blue Travel Wrap-Up Breakfast – Win Two VIP Passes

Big Blue Travel has reached out to us to run a fun little promotion for their annual Giants wrap-up breakfast. We agreed to plug their event in exchange for awarding two VIP passes to the breakfast to one poster on this thread. We will determine the winner on March 13 using an online number generator (first poster will be #1, second poster #2, etc.).

If you are NOT …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549529



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.