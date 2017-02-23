Big Blue View Mock Draft: OT Antonio Garcia to Giants in Round 2

Big Blue View’s pre-combine mock draft rolls on as we dive head-first into the second round.

The New York Giants selected Miami’s dynamic 20-year-old tight end David Njoku with their first pick (23rd overall). In recent years the Giants have used their first pick on young, elite athletes with All-Pro potential, and hopefully that is Njoku.

In the second round, their recent history shows a tendency towards dependable players who contribute in their rookie years, but explode onto the national scene in their second year. Will that hold true true today?

Let’s find out.

33 – Cleveland Browns

Forest Lamp (G/C, Western Kentucky) - Lamp was a solid left tackle in college, but he will transition inside in the pros. There is speculation that he can excel at either guard spot or center, all of which the Browns need.

1st round pick: Myles Garrett (DE, TAMU), DeShaun Watson (QB, Clemson)

34 – San Francisco 49ers

Takkarist McKinley (OLB, UCLA) - McKinley is one of the surprise players to slip out of the first round. A strong combine could land him firmly in the first, but right now the depth at his position dropped him down. He’ll help rejuvenate San Francisco’s defense.

1st round pick: Mitch Trubisky (QB, UNC)

35 – Jacksonville Jaguars

Jabrill Peppers (S/OLB, Michigan) - Once a lock to go in the top 10 of the draft, Peppers is another surprise slip from the first. He played too many positions in college and scouts are concerned about his lack of interceptions. He is an explosive athlete who is deadly with the ball in his hands, however.

1st round pick: Jonathan Allen (DL, Alabama)

36 – Chicago Bears

Patrick Mahomes II (QB, Texas Tech) – Talk around Jay Cutler is heating up, and Chicago might just be in the market for a new signal caller. Mahomes probably isn’t ready for the big time yet, but his physical talents are top-shelf and he is an exciting player to watch.

1st round pick: Marshaon Lattimore (CB, OSU)

37 – Los Angeles Rams

Carlos Henderson (WR, Louisiana Tech) - The Rams need a true number 1 receiver for Jared Goff, and while he isn’t a big name (yet) Henderson has that upside. He’s a player to watch as the process unfolds.

1st round pick: None

38 – Los Angeles Chargers

Taylor Moton (OT/G, Western Michigan) - The Chargers got Philip Rivers another big, athletic target in Round 1, now they need to think about his future and get him a blocker to keep him upright and give him time to deliver the ball, as well as open holes in the run game. Moton is a rock solid blocker on the right side and can step in at right tackle or right guard.

1st round pick: Mike Williams (WR, Clemson)

39 – New York Jets

T.J. Watt (EDGE, Wisconsin) - Bloodlines are important in the NFL, and T.J.’s last name will get attention. He is a very high effort player who’s best football is likely ahead of him. He probably won’t have J.J.’s career, but work ethic shouldn’t be undervalued. That, high character, and pressure off the edge will help the Jets’ locker room.

1st round pick: Malik Hooker (S, OSU)

40 – Carolina Panthers

Dion Dawkins (OT/G, Temple) - The Panthers’ offensive line just doesn’t match up to their offensive philosophy. Their interior is stout, but they need an upgrade on the edges. Dawkins will help keep Cam Newton upright and open holes for Leonard Fournette.

1st round pick: Leonard Fournette (RB, LSU)

41 – Cincinnati Bengals

Cooper Kupp (WR, Eastern Washington) - The Bengals’ offense trailed off noticeably when they let both Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu leave via free agency. Kupp plays with a chip on his shoulder and catches everything thrown to him. He could be deadly across from A.J. Green

1st round pick: Tim Williams (EDGE, Alabama)

42 – New Orleans Saints

…