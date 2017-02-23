2017 NFL Draft: Rutgers’ Anthony Cioffi just hoping for a chance

Scan for the name Anthony Cioffi in 2017 NFL Draft prospect boards compiled by mainstream sites like NFL.com and CBS Sports and you won’t find it. You won’t find it among the 330 players who have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, either.

Cioffi, who played four years as a defensive back for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, isn’t one of those whose name will show up in mock drafts or who fan bases will be screaming about as a “must have” leading up to the draft.

He is just a kid with a passion for the game who is hoping for an opportunity, and working as hard as he can to get one.

“You’re right at the finish line. It’s a race to the next chapter of what I want to do,” Cioffi said during a recent phone conversation. “I’ve always had a mindset where I’m always going to outwork everybody, I’m going to try to do my best. If I don’t have the ability I’m just going to give it my all. Heart and hard work and dedication is something I try to pride myself on.”

After four seasons and 41 games at Rutgers during which he intercepted eight passes while playing both cornerback and safety, had 13 passes defensed, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, Cioffi does admit to feeling overlooked by NFL talent evaluators.

“There’s a feeling in my stomach about that. I do feel I was overlooked, but I …