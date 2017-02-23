The New York Giants find themselves in a squeeze at defensive tackle. They might be forced to allow starter John Hankins to leave via free agency this year. Behind him, 2014 third round pick Jay Bromley is a free agent after the 2017 season and has yet to show himself capable of stepping in to Hankins’ shoes.
So even though the Giants have another young defensive tackle behind Hankins, they might still have a hole in the middle of their formidable front, and still have to add another defensive tackle after the 2017 season. If history holds true, the Giants will likely address the position at some point in the 2017 draft.
Florida’s Caleb Brantley is one of the top defensive tackles in the draft, with the ability to stand up in run defense and be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage.
Measurables
Height – 6 feet, 2 inches (listed)
Weight – 314 pounds (listed)
40 Time – 4.98 (projected)
Pros
- Good frame for the position. Has enough …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/23/14712470/2017-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-caleb-brantley-dt-florida-ny-giants-scouting-report-hankins
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Caleb Brantley, Jay Bromley, New York Giants, NFL Draft