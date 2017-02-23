2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida

The New York Giants find themselves in a squeeze at defensive tackle. They might be forced to allow starter John Hankins to leave via free agency this year. Behind him, 2014 third round pick Jay Bromley is a free agent after the 2017 season and has yet to show himself capable of stepping in to Hankins’ shoes.

So even though the Giants have another young defensive tackle behind Hankins, they might still have a hole in the middle of their formidable front, and still have to add another defensive tackle after the 2017 season. If history holds true, the Giants will likely address the position at some point in the 2017 draft.

Florida’s Caleb Brantley is one of the top defensive tackles in the draft, with the ability to stand up in run defense and be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 2 inches (listed)

Weight – 314 pounds (listed)

40 Time – 4.98 (projected)

Pros