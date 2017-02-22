New York Giants: Eli Manning Versus Father Time

Is the NFL’s current ironman losing the war with father time? Eli Manning’s remarkable toughness may actually be hurting the New York Giants.

Eli Manning has long been the most under-appreciated quarterback in the NFL. Perennially, Manning is left out of the offseason conversations regarding the best at the position, despite having more Super Bowl wins in his first eight seasons, than 20 of the 32 NFL franchises have in their history.

As a lifelong Eli apologist, this media driven ignorance drove me crazy. However, as my football IQ and ability to analyze the game increased, my defense of Manning did the opposite. After a lifetime dedicated to trying to rid the world from Manning slander, it’s become impossible to continue to deny the reality at hand.

Life without Manning is approaching faster than most of us would like to admit, and the front office needs to find an heir to the throne before Father Time lands his knockout punch.

This is one of the stranger cases of physical decline in recent memory, mainly due to the fact that Manning is never hurt. He’s currently on a streak of 211 consecutive starts, the longest of any active player and third-longest of all-time.

Could this actually be the reason for the drop in performance?

Manning’s noticeable issue in 2016 was arm fatigue, also known as “dead-arm.” With more than 6,700 …

