Julie’n Davenport: From unlikely place to big-time NFL left tackle?

NFL teams will, as the saying goes, search under every rock to find good offensive linemen. Especially those who can protect the blind side of their most valuable asset, the franchise quarterback.
So it is that NFL teams, including the New York Giants, have had scouts spending an extraordinary amount of time studying a player from a school that has not had a player drafted by the NFL since 1969.
The school? Bucknell University. The player? Julie’n Davenport, a three-time Patriot League first-team left tackle for the Bison, who play at the FBS level.
Why the fuss over Davenport? Well, for starters he is a freakishly athletic 6-foot-6¾, 310-pound player with 36-inch arms â?? more than an inch longer than any other player measured at the Senior Bowl â?? an 87½-inch wing span and 10.5-inch hands.
“There’s very few people on this earth walking around with his length and his athletic ability,” said Darnell Stapleton, who started 12 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008 and has been offensive line coach at Bucknell for the past three seasons. “If you get a chance to sit down and watch him stretch and watch the positions he can put his body into you know you have something special. Then you actually put pads and a ball on the field and you actually see him move in space around other people, granted it’s at a different level … you know he has a really good shot.”
CBS Sports has a fourth-round grade on Davenport. In a scouting report, Walter Football indicates that Davenport could be selected on Day 2, but that he is likely a player that whoever drafts him will have to wait for.
Davenport needs a lot of work before he will be ready to play in at the next level, requiring at least one redshirt season. First and foremost, Davenport needs to add strength as he is a finesse player who will get bullied around in the NFL. He got pushed around and had a hard time sustaining blocks at the Senior Bowl because defenders had sufficient strength to shed him. Davenport also needs to play with a more aggressive demeanor. On top of the physical development, he needs to work on his technique in both the ground game and pass protection. That includes hand placement, footwork and leverage.
