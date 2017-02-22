Giants Free Agency Rumors: Tom Coughlin set to make big run at Jason Pierre-Paul

Could former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin, now in charge of football operations with the Jacksonville Jaguars, be setting himself up to try and pry the Giants’ biggest free agent, Jason Pierre-Paul, away from his old team?
SB Nation’s Jaguars blog, Big Cat Country, believes there is no other way to read the tea leaves:
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy in the last week. They’re reportedly sending tight end Julius Thomas to the Miami Dolphins for a late-round draft pick in 2017. Simultaneous to that, they are reportedly bringing left tackle Branden Albert over for a late-round draft pick in 2018. All the while they …
