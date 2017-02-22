Giants Draft Stock Watch: Bolles, Howard move up, Ramczyk falls

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
SNY’s weekly look at the top players on board for the Giants as they prepare to make the 23rd overall pick of the NFL draft on April 27, complete with who’s rising and who’s falling throughout the process and as the Jets’ potential needs change:
1. OT Garett Bolles, Utah - The only consensus right now on the top offensive linemen in the draft is that there’s probably not a Top 10-worthy pick. Otherwise there’s no consensus on either which ones are the best and where the run might begin. It seems that many people believe Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk is the top talent, but the 6-5, 300-pound Bolles is the one more likely to still be around at 23. The scouting combine next week will help to sort out the O-line class. (Last week: 2)
2. TE O.J. Howard, Alabama - Tight ends historically slip in the draft because good ones can be found late and other positions really have more premium value. That’s not the case with the Giants, of course, …
