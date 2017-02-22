Forum Post: PFT: Giants expect 2 -3 more years from Eli



– ( As Bob Glauber of Newsday said during a Monday visit to PFT Live, the Giants believe the 36-year-old Manning has two or three quality years left. Glauber also pointed out that the team already has begun to detect a decline in Eli’s performance. Loink – ( New Window

is a poor year for QBs, but two possibilities for the Giants are Davis Webb and Jerod Evans.

the NFL before. Seems strange to me.

He’s almost middle aged.

me and others on BBI who said Eli was declining this year were right and those of you who blamed it on every other player/coach were wrong? Sounds about right.

but he’s simply not the same player he was from 2007-2011. he’s been VERY average since then despite his bump in some statistics. count me in the camp that thinks he’s been part of the problem for years now…

In comment 13366800 est1986 said: Last #10 we drafted from ole miss wasn’t bad.

I don’t normally care about players being “good guys”, but he isn’t anywhere near good enough to justify his bull shit at the QB spot.

…So do I. Yet another reason to get JPP and Whitworth signed. A championship is on the table in 2017-18. Go after it. The rest of our personnel concerns can be shored up in the draft and with second tier free agents.

In comment 13366800 est1986 said: Absolutely not. Tore the same ACL twice. Kicked out of Clemson. Several other incidents. Major head case.

…there was talk that Brady was on the decline, that his arm wasn’t what it used to be. Cut to five years later and there’s talk that Brady still has another three to five years in him. The Giants just need to win another Super Bowl and voila…Eli’s sell-by date gets another three years added to it.

BBI told me that he would easily play until he’s 40, and thusly the Giants don’t need to think about the future.

at least to finish 3 full years at a reasonably high level. While I don’t think this year is a must to get the future replacement, next year probably will be. Its almost time…

What QB is going to look good with a horrible run game, even worse Oline, 2 shitty TEs and 1 WR?



told Glauber they could detect a decline in Eli’s play – or that there was a defined window for his remaining years of play



me and others on BBI who said Eli was declining this year were right and those of you who blamed it on every other player/coach were wrong? Sounds about right. In comment 13366799 Old Dirty Beckham said: So 1 guy's opinion means you are correct and everyone else that may not really agree is wrong? Could Eli be declining? Sure. Could his poor season be because of an inept line and no run game with no #2 WR? Sure. Could it be both? Sure. Once again you are black and white with every post you make on BBI with no middle ground whatsoever. Atleast you are consistent.

does not follow to reach for some ham and egger QB because of his name or school connection. GB taking Rodgers was a unique case of a guy being passed on by a lot of stupid teams, most of whom are still looking for a QB 10 years later, and GB not being thrilled with anyone else when their turn came up.



Age is certainly a factor, and Eli is no doubt on the back nine. On one hand he did make a number of uncharacteristically bad decisions and bad throws this year. On the other hand the O-line play was terrible and he seemed to always be rushed. Hopefully,Jerry can fix the OL this off-season, and then we can better judge how much Eli has left in his tank. If not this year, next year they will need to start grooming an eventual successor.



Just as it’s not a given that he is not. Just as it’s not a given that he is not. It’s true that Eli did nothing this year to show he still has the magic but the missing pieces in the offense and the fact that Mac refused to be creative with the offense while struggling with everyday HCing duties are real reasons to wait for more game situations in which to judge what Eli has left in the tank. Both are possible, Eli may be fine, we need him to be but he may not have it anymore, God forbid. We’ll see said the Zen Master.

has any inside knowledge of the Giants thinking… And I would hope the FO people are smart enough not to base things off a year with such pathetic OL, RB, TE and WR performances.. But GiantNatty and his ilk will commence their “I was right chatter”…so predictable…



me and others on BBI who said Eli was declining this year were right and those of you who blamed it on every other player/coach were wrong? Sounds about right. In comment 13366799 Old Dirty Beckham said: You were as right then as you are now. You’re not..Nobody told Glauber a thing..

Projections like that are silly. I want the best for Eli and the Giants, and I want the Giants to replace him as soon as they find a better option to help them win. NBD

why people get so offended that others feel like Eli’s performance is declining. Yes, he had a bad OL, and not many options (other than one of the best WR’s in the league and a really good rookie WR), but it can also be true his performance declined. When Eli had time he too often made inaccurate passes, on the rare occasions there wasn’t pressure Eli sensed it and sometimes simply went down to avoid light pressure, and on too many occasions Eli made bad decisions. So it’s definitely possible at 36, an age when bodies break down, and physical performance generally declines, that Eli is in fact declining, and it’s only part of the problem with the offense. sometimes it helps to try and view Eli through the lens of non-Giants fans.



my comments have nothing to do with whether Eli is in decline or what his remaining years of play are I just question how Glauber can say that the Giants are saying this to him even if it’s true that Eli is declining and that they think he only has 2-3 years left — on what plane of reality are they going to tell this to Bob Glauber that — in itself makes the story in the op not believable



my comments have nothing to do with whether Eli is in decline or what his remaining years of play are I just question how Glauber can say that the Giants are saying this to him even if it’s true that Eli is declining and that they think he only has 2-3 years left — on what plane of reality are they going to tell this to Bob Glauber that — in itself makes the story in the op not believable In comment 13366858 gidiefor said: Yes, I find it questionable at best a Giants employee would say this to Glauber, but at the same time I find what he alleges they said believable. Not that a Giants employee actually said it, but that Eli is noticeably declining in skill and the Giants believe he has 2 – 3 more years.

Not with that o line…

Make 2018 the year to find a long term viable solution.

Clearly he was agitated this past year with so little time to throw b/c of lack of running game and adequate O-line. But he also missed more downfield throws than I care to remember…

based upon the talent pool. Suggest the Giants seriously think about trading something to a team that will suck this year in exchange for their first round pick next year. Sounds simple right?



Clearly he was agitated this past year with so little time to throw b/c of lack of running game and adequate O-line. But he also missed more downfield throws than I care to remember… In comment 13366870 Jimmy Googs said: He’s always done that. Always





Yes, I find it questionable at best a Giants employee would say this to Glauber, but at the same time I find what he alleges they said believable. Not that a Giants employee actually said it, but that Eli is noticeably declining in skill and the Giants believe he has 2 – 3 more years. In comment 13366861 pjcas18 said: it’s possible – but from my viewpoint Eli, if he takes care of himself, could probably have 6 or 7 more good years in him – he’s very disciplined – but he’s always had the head shake periods in him. There was more wrong with the Giants offense this past year than just Eli, and it’s hard for me to conclude he is on the decline — I don’t think we are really in a position to properly analyze it – especially when he’s been constantly under siege. Even Brady looks bad in those types of circumstances -

he has in front of him for the last 5-6 years?

but you can see a drop in Eli’s passing velocity when his mechanics are off. He always had issues throwing his best ball when he wasn’t set properly, like most QBs not named Rodgers, but lately it seems to have gotten a little worse. Aging sucks. Beef up the OL a little bit (within reason) and give Eli another productive weapon or two and he will be the least of our worries.

thinking Eli is not in some level of decline, no matter the reason, is ridiculous…



thinking Eli is not in some level of decline, no matter the reason, is ridiculous… In comment 13366886 Jimmy Googs said: Googs – I can understand why someone would think it — but not how they could discern it from his performance this past year as opposed to other years logic dictates that, eventually, he has to decline — i just don’t see how you can say it has already occurred with impunity

Anything after that is gravy and outside the norm. It’s highly unusual for 40+ yr olds to play QB at a high level in the NFL. Even George Blanda was primarily a place kicker at that age, with occasional key QB performances off the bench. I agree with gidie in that I doubt anyone from the Giants would blab that to Glauber. Despite a rough year, one game Eli played well in was the playoff game in GB. Too bad none of his WRs played at such a high level.



In comment 13366886 Jimmy Googs said: Quote: thinking Eli is not in some level of decline, no matter the reason, is ridiculous… Googs – I can understand why someone would think it — but not how they could discern it from his performance this past year as opposed to other years logic dictates that, eventually, he has to decline — i just don’t see how you can say it has already occurred with impunity In comment 13366893 gidiefor said: Maybe not absolute proof, but the …

