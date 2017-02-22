Forum Post: Johnathan Hankins expected to have plenty of value as FA

other free agent DTs coming on the market. And there are alot….

I just don’t see him as being that close to Snacks in contract value. He is not nearly as good on the field either. He is not as good as Joseph either, but close. I’d say less than $40 mill over 5 years – maybe $37.5 for % yrs with $18 guaranteed…

any one unit. That being said, if we don’t sign them, we need to replace them.

about Bromley and Thomas — if they give him a fat contract – Bromley and Thomas will never be more than back ups if not — it means the Giants think one or both of those guys can take over — I don’t see them spending on a DT from outside the team this year

It’s a lot more difficult to replace JPP. If Hankins can be signed to a reasonable deal, fine, but we still have a lot of needs.

Same way many did with Joseph while he was here. And neither Bromley and Thomas in there limited playing time have played anywhere near the level of Hankins.

Hankins graded out below average. Yet, our run D was fantastic. Snacks was, by far, the best run stuffing DT in football by the same metrics. He’s the straw that stirs the drink. I really do think the NYG can survive a year with Thomas and Bromley lining up next to Harrison and still be a top run defense. To me, Hank is replaceable. The priority here in FA is JPP. I think with Okwara, Odi, Wynn, and (likely) draft pick and not JPP, we will not only get run on wide, but our sacks/pressures will be way down. The defense then takes a major step back.

think there’s a real chance we lose both JPP and Hankins. I agree that Hankins is underrated, but somebody may well overpay to the point where we can’t justify paying him that amount. Same for JPP. I do agree that we won’t invest in a FA DT. If Hankins goes, then I’d look for a day three run stuffing DT at the least.

In Harrison who already has a huge contract(well deserved) but offers no pass rush on 3rd downs. I don’t understand why Giants would give Hankins a big contract who is another 1tech DT who doesn’t offer any pass rush. Do a better job of finding a 3tech DT.

its weird to try to attribute, but it seems that around draft time fans like to think about what so and so and such and such ‘skinny skills players’ could do, how things might go soon if we got such and such free agents and devalue the building blocks. I forget which FA’s we got with all the money saved from not signing Joseph, but am fairly sure not one of them panned out that year. Some JAG or injured OLers, some aging RBs maybe.

Spagnulo, indeed the league, is mixing things up more and more visa vis the gap assignments. Most fans here attribute improved LB play to having two larger DTs in the line, and DT has got …

