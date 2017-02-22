Forum Post: If the defense takes a step back this year…

In comment 13366415 Klaatu said:

Are you only talking about free agency? Who are these players that you want to add to significantly improve the offense?

Free agency first. I do favor signing Whitworth to play LT, and some favor Reiff, but, regardless, I’d also make a play for T.J. Lang or Larry Warford. Both would be huge upgrades at RG. Add a better blocking TE (I like Dion Sims, some favor Jack Doyle) and our run game becomes more formidable. TOP improves and takes some pressure off of our defense. While I’m on the fence about adding a free agent WR, if the Giants feel that someone like Kenny Stills can be an asset, then I say go for it.

And, IMO, losing JPP and Hankins would be more than just a step back. I think losing those 2 without a substantial addition (via the draft?) makes this a middle of the road D, not the top 5 D we saw down the stretch last season.

