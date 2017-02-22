Forum Post: If JPP hits the market is he signed immediately by another team for more than he is prob worth?

In comment 13366289 AcidTest said: Quote: In comment 13366269 est1986 said: Quote: That would give him the OV deal. Tag him tell them to give him that OV deal and give us draft picks if you really want him that bad… Which they wont, which means 4for60 tops or tag, take it or leave it JPP. Yes, but will the Giants tag JPP? Somebody said that they had a “gentleman’s agreement” with JPP not to use the tag again. Even if they do, that obviously doesn’t prevent them from using it. But do we really want an unhappy player, especially at $17M? On the other hand, do we really want to let him go for nothing, except maybe some comp picks next year. One solution might be to use the tag, and then negotiate a steep discount on picks from the two #1′s we’d otherwise be entitled to as compensation. Not like he is going to sit out the season.. If he under performs and creates more questions than answers he …