2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

In one off-season, the New York Giants went from having one of the worst secondaries in the NFL to one of the very best. A quintet of off-season additions (Janoris Jenkins, Leon Hall, Eli Apple, Darian Thompson, and Andrew Adams) helped solidify that unit and make it feared.
However, there might still be work to be done. Hall is an aging free agent who might not be re-signed and Darian Thompson is coming off a foot injury. That makes the depth at both slot corner and safety a question mark. Fortunately, a former teammate of the Giants’ own All-Pro safety Landon Collins‘ could be the answer.
Eddie Jackson‘s season ended prematurely, but the former corner turned safety is a talented free safety, slot corner, and return man.
Measurables
Height – 6 feet, 0 inches (listed)
Weight – 194 (listed)
40 Time – 4.53 (projected)
Pros
- Easy mover. Has the hips to play man coverage and covers ground well in space
- Plays with his eyes in the backfield. Had six interceptions in 2015.
- True free safety. Is at home in the deep center field, keeps the game in front of him, but flows downhill well to defend underneath plays.
- Former cornerback (started four games at CB as a …
