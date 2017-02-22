2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

In one off-season, the New York Giants went from having one of the worst secondaries in the NFL to one of the very best. A quintet of off-season additions (Janoris Jenkins, Leon Hall, Eli Apple, Darian Thompson, and Andrew Adams) helped solidify that unit and make it feared.

However, there might still be work to be done. Hall is an aging free agent who might not be re-signed and Darian Thompson is coming off a foot injury. That makes the depth at both slot corner and safety a question mark. Fortunately, a former teammate of the Giants’ own All-Pro safety Landon Collins‘ could be the answer.

Eddie Jackson‘s season ended prematurely, but the former corner turned safety is a talented free safety, slot corner, and return man.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 0 inches (listed)

Weight – 194 (listed)

40 Time – 4.53 (projected)

Pros