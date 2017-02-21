NFL Free Agency: Does DL Jared Odrick make sense for Giants?

The New York Giants are facing the possibility, the nightmare scenario if you will, of losing both defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in free agency. Even if the Giants somehow manage to keep both players, there is an argument to be made that the depth on the defensive line could stand an upgrade.

Regardless of whether they retain Pierre-Paul and Hankins, could Jared Odrick, released on Monday by the Jacksonville Jaguars, be a player who could help the Giants?

Odrick, 29, was cut by Tom Coughlin two years into a five-year, $42.5 million contract he had signed with the previous Jacksonville regime. Odrick still had $25.5 million remaining on that deal, and his release saves Jacksonville $8.5 million against the cap next season.

Ryan Day of SB Nation’s Big Cat Country was apparently not a fan of former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley. Here is what Day said when I asked him what Odrick might be able to offer the Giants: