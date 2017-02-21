NFL Free Agency: Andrew Whitworth likely to test market

If the New York Giants want to make a run at Cincinnati Bengals‘ left tackle Andrew Whitworth on the free agent market, it looks like they will have that opportunity. Whitworth said Monday that he will test the market, though he still believes he will end up in Cincinnati.
Whitworth was appearing on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Alex Marven and Solomon Wilcots. Here is part of what Whitworth said, via Marvez in the Sporting News:
“I love Cincinnati and want to be there,” Whitworth told co-host Solomon Wilcots and me Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m pretty positive things will work out in a way that I’ll be there …
