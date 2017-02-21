Giants Free Agent Watch: Whitworth, Clady among offensive line options

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
There is no doubt about what the Giants’ biggest offseason need is. They need to figure out a way to fix their offensive line.
With right tackle Marshall Newhouse heading to free agency (and not likely to return — at least not as a starter) and left tackle Ereck Flowers having struggled so much the Giants are pondering their options with him, they could be in the market for two tackles. It seems a lock that they will try to go after at least one.
But which one? That’s the problem. Neither the free agent market nor the top of the NFL draft are loaded with promising tackles. The best ones in free agency are either older, damaged, or play predominantly on the right side.
Now, the Giants do have options. Flowers could certainly end up in any of three positions — left or right tackle or even inside as a guard. They potentially could move Justin Pugh back to guard, though that doesn’t seem likely.
What does seem likely is that the Giants will at least dip into the free agent pool for a tackle to explore their options, and they’ll be much more open to a left tackle (with Flowers moving to right) than they were last season. Here is a look at some of the tackles on the market they might consider. None of them, as you’ll see, are ideal:
Andrew Whitworth (Bengals) - It may not sound like an ideal scenario to sign a 35-year-old left tackle, but in some ways it’s an ideal situation. The 6-7, 330-pounder is a three-time Pro Bowler …
