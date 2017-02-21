2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Eric Saubert, TE, Drake

For most of the last decade the New York Giants have relied on developing under-the-radar players to supply their offense with tight ends.

They last drafted one highly in 2009 when they selected Travis Beckum in the third round, but the Giants’ offense wasn’t yet able to incorporate an athletic “hybrid” tight end, and he largely languished before having his career cut short by a knee injury in the Super Bowl.

Other than Beckum, they have relied on late draft picks and undrafted free agents (and a season of Martellus Bennett) to fill out their tight end depth chart since parting ways with Jeremy Shockey. 2016 very well could be the year that the trend is finally broken, but that also might not preclude them from double-dipping at the position and taking a developmental prospect later in the draft as well.

Drake’s Eric Saubert is a small-school product with tantalizing athletic ability. Could he create competition at the back end of the roster?

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight – 250 pounds

40 Time – 4.72 (projected)

Pros