For most of the last decade the New York Giants have relied on developing under-the-radar players to supply their offense with tight ends.
They last drafted one highly in 2009 when they selected Travis Beckum in the third round, but the Giants’ offense wasn’t yet able to incorporate an athletic “hybrid” tight end, and he largely languished before having his career cut short by a knee injury in the Super Bowl.
Other than Beckum, they have relied on late draft picks and undrafted free agents (and a season of Martellus Bennett) to fill out their tight end depth chart since parting ways with Jeremy Shockey. 2016 very well could be the year that the trend is finally broken, but that also might not preclude them from double-dipping at the position and taking a developmental prospect later in the draft as well.
Drake’s Eric Saubert is a small-school product with tantalizing athletic ability. Could he create competition at the back end of the roster?
Measurables
Height – 6 feet, 5 inches
Weight – 250 pounds
40 Time – 4.72 (projected)
Pros
- Athletic tight end with almost prototypical size. He has the tools to be a movable piece and a match-up nightmare at the next level.
- Has the speed to …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/21/14682930/2017-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-eric-saubert-te-drake-ny-giants-scouting-report-news
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: DraftAnalyst.com, Jake Ballard, Jerell Adams, Jeremy Shockey, Kevin Boss, Larry Donnell, Martellus Bennett, New York Giants, Shrine Week preview, Travis Beckum, Will Tye