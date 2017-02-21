2017 NFL Draft: OL experts dissect Ryan Ramczyk, Cam Robinson, Garett Bolles

Offensive line play is perhaps the most technical and misunderstood part of the NFL. Yet, it is critical to the success of any offense. With the New York Giants in need of offensive line upgrades this offseason, information about top offensive line prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft is at a premium.

So, input from analysts who really understand what they are seeing when watching offensive linemen play is valuable. Two of the best when it comes to assessing offensive line play are consultant Duke Manyweather and talent evaluator Brandon Thorn. Both were guests this week on the “Breaking the Plane” podcast hosted by Jon Ledyard and Matt Williamson.

The duo broke down the three offensive tackles expected to be draft in the first round â?? Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin, Garett Bolles of Utah and Cam Robinson of Alabama. What Manyweather said about Robinson in particular should get the attention of Giants’ fans.

The draft section of the podcast begins around the 28-minute mark if you want to listen.

A player at one time thought to be a lock to be selected in the top 10, Robinson has been picked apart during the course of the past year. There is a school of thought that Robinson will have to play right tackle, or perhaps kick inside to guard, to succeed in the NFL. There has also been a comparison made between Robinson and a player that would make Giants’ fans cringe.

Manyweather

“People have started to make the lazy comparison of him and another Ereck Flowers. It’s not. His technique is by far head and shoulders beyond Ereck …