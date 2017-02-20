NFL Free Agency: WR Kamar Aiken a fit for Giants?

Let’s think for a minute about what type of wide receiver the New York Giants might be looking for on the free-agent market next month.

A guy with size to complement Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. A player who who is fairly young and should still have some upside, but has had some success in the league. A player who probably won’t require a huge financial commitment. A player with something to prove.

Kamar Aiken, a five-year veteran who spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, checks all of those boxes. Aiken is 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. He will turn 28 at the end of May. Aiken had a 75-catch, five-touchdown season for the Ravens in 2015. He also has much to prove after the Ravens pushed him down the depth chart in 2016 and he caught only 29 passes.

In a conversation with the Ravens official team web site at …