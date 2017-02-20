New York Giants: Market Value Set For Jason Pierre-Paul

If the New York Giants are going to re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul, they’ll have to pay a pretty penny. Find out how much Pierre-Paul is expected to command in free agency.

No matter what else transpires in free agency, all roads will return to Jason Pierre-Paul. Pierre-Paul is entering a highly-anticipated period of free agency and the New York Giants must make a decision on whether or not to re-sign him.

Though most have a working theory about the salary Pierre-Paul will command, a definitive number has yet to be producedâ??perhaps until now.

Pierre-Paul is widely regarded as one of the Top 15 defensive ends in the NFL. He’s a tremendous pass-rusher whose combination of …

Read Original Post at

https://gmenhq.com/2017/02/20/new-york-giants-market-jason-pierre-paul/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.