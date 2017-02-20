Forum Post: Kenny Britt

We should make a play on him. He has really turned around his life, was always talented, had 1,000 yards in the dumpster fire of a Rams offense, I think he was up there with AB and Amari Cooper with 40+ yard plays. i would imagine Britt with OBJ and Shep in slot might make up for our lack of a tight end. Would really like to see him made a priority FA signing this off season.

He seems to have put his troubles behind him, though not sure his old stomping grounds would be the best thing for him..As a tall bookend to OBJ, bring it on..I only go by last year’s production. Prior to that means little TO ME

AND a TE threat down the middle, and better OL, and… ok, ok, I’m getting ahead of myself here… Bring Britt onboard!

Mike Williams or Corey Davis is our guy. Wouldnt be mad if Britt was brought in but i think 1st or 2nd round we will go WR if a good WR prospect is there. But i wouldnt mind seeing another year with OBJ, SS, King, Lewis Jr, Harris if we improve our O-Line and RB group, maybe a Whitworth and a AP for a short term last push.

with all his nonsense then I would consider it. He is a good football player who probably won’t break the bank

And Britt was excellent. Made the tough catch, was constantly open and great YAC. He would have had even more if many of the balls thrown to him were accurate.

or has he been far away enough from NJ? Serious question. If he was here he would be very close to home.



Jack Britt believes that his son, Titans receiver Kenny Britt, needs to be out of his hometown of Bayonne, New Jersey and back in Nashville. “I’m worried about him all the time,” Jack Britt told Conor Orr and Matthew Stanmyre of the Newark Star-Ledger in an article that takes a thorough look at Britt’s history of off-field issues. “But my concern is not with Kenny, per se, it’s more with Kenny’s friends, and he knows that. He has too many friends with too much free time. “He needs to be around more positive people.” His dad said several years ago that being in NJ is the worst thing for Kenny Link – ( New Window )

Tough guy to root for.



Tough guy to root for. In comment 13365083 Danny Kanell said: Of all the cheaper(?) vets, I’d still favor Brandon Marshall out of all of them

of the draft – someone like ArDarius Stewart or Isaiah Ford.

a fine addition at 6′ 4″



a fine addition at 6′ 4″ In comment 13365119 gtt350 said: Sanu is making $7.5m per. No thanks.

And per Spotrac.com his market value is said to be around 6.7 million per year. That’s a waste for our needs. Mid round pick or an older cheaper vet makes much more sense.

I would rather have Brian Quick his teammate.

Just starting to come into his own and definitely doesn’t have the baggage Britt has.

