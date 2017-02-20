Forum Post: Duggans’s FA DEs and their Spotrac market value

In comment 13365178 pjcas18 said:

Quote:

In comment 13365170 Joey in VA said:

Quote:

And get Campbell inside next to Harrison. That would be an utter nightmare for interior OL.

As for the other “DEs”, only Branch really has the size to be a 4-3 end, the others are 3-4 guys lacking in size to be a standup in a 4-3 so the comparison is utter shit in most cases. No offense to Duggan but a 3-4 DE/OLB is not going to plug and play at LDE in our defense without giving up run defense or pass rush depending on who it is.

JPP is the best all around DE in FA for 4-3 teams and if we don’t lock him up early he’s headed somewhere he’ll come back and …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549421



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.