Forum Post: Draft Dilemma

Even though, I don’t want to. The JPP situation may turn out to be very much a Plaxico situation. Remember when BBI was just about losing it’s collective minds worrying that we might not sign him ?

We gave him an offer, then he went out and tested the market, he came back.

JPP IS still very good, …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549433



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.