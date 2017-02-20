Ex-Giant Victor Cruz visits Carolina Panthers

I hate to say that I told you so, but I told you so. When we looked at potential landing spots for former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, the Carolina Panthers seemed like an obvious fit. On Monday, Cruz reportedly visited with the Panthers.
Why does Cruz to the Panthers …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/20/14676044/victor-cruz-visits-carolina-panthers-nfl-free-agency-ny-giants
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers, Facebook, Kelvin Benjamin, New York Giants, Twitter, Victor Cruz