A Giants Perspective On Terrell Owens Hall Of Fame Snub

It’s safe to say that many New York Giants fans hate Terrell Owens. Even six years after his retirement, animosity lingers.

But are the emotions of rabid fans the only thing keeping the second all-time leading receiver out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame? The answer is no because fans do not vote!

But professional sports writers do, and despite his transgressions on and off the field, Owens probably deserves a spot in Canton. Keeping a level head about this debate can be difficult. As much as I want to say that Owens deserves his place in the Hall, words and actions still matter.

I chuckle every time I see Randy Moss and Chris Webber as part of media coverage teams. These two guys were sullen and obnoxious as players. It’s hard for me to determine if they love the game, or are they in it for the payday now.

Former Giants coach Bill Parcells won two Super Bowls, and revitalized the fortunes of four NFL teams. When he was denied entry at first, I didn’t see Mike Golic and Manish Mehta taking up Parcell’s cause. But they run to T.O. It’s pretty ridiculous.

Anyway, we digress.

Terrell Owens History

Statistically Owens is a no-brainer, but as Gary Myers of the New York Daily News pointed out last week, he was a wretched teammate. Since Hall of Fame voting is still done by humans, those humans have every right to not vote for Owens. No explanation necessary.

Yet Mike Florio takes shots at the ‘No” votes, as if he is the thought police. Gary Meyers is a long time sports writer for the NFL, he knows a few things about being in the …

Read Original Post at

https://gmenhq.com/2017/02/20/giants-perspective-terrell-owens-hall-fame-snub/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.