2017 NFL Mock Draft: Mocking The Draft gives TE O.J. Howard to Giants

This week’s mock draft from our draft-centric sister site Mocking The Draft gets just a bit nutty.

With four trades (six, counting the trades of the first two picks from the 2016 draft), Dan shakes up the draft from what we are expecting.

Could it happen in real life?

Well, trades in the first round are hardly uncommon. Per National Football Post, there were 73 trades in the first round from 2005 to the 2014, an average of 7 per year. So by that number, six picks trading hands is actually a bit below par for the course.

From our perspective, all these trades don’t really have a direct impact on the Giants‘ draft.