2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Chad Kelly, QB, Ole Miss

February 20th, 2017 at 12:39 PM
With Ryan Nassib a free agent and Eli Manning entering his age 36 season, the popular belief is that the New York Giants have begun thinking about life after the two-time Super Bowl MVP.

They could look to the 2017 NFL Draft to find a quarterback to groom as Eli’s successor. As it so happens, there is another quarterback who is related to a Hall of Famer, who wears number 10, who played for Ole Miss, in the draft.

That is, of course, Chad Kelly. But while Kelly’s talent is evident, is it outweighed by his injury and off-field red-flags?

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight – 224 pounds

40 Time – 4.76sec (projected – injured)

3 Cone -

Short Shuttle –

Vertical Leap –

Broad Jump –

Bench Press –

Pros

  • Talented athlete. Kelly has the ability to scramble and extend plays, tuck the ball and run for chunks for chunks of yardage, as well as run the read-option on occasion.
  • Strong arm. Can make all the throws and drive the ball downfield.
  • Flashes the accuracy to fit the ball in tight windows at the sideline or the middle of the field
  • Flashes the ability to manipulate defenses with his eyes
  • Comes from a football family, nephew of former Bill’s QB Jim Kelly

Cons

  • Incredibly …

