2017 Giants: How the Future Looks for the Team

We’re still a couple of months away from the NFL draft for the season, but it is difficult not to take a peek at some of the players available. The New York Giants are in dire need of stunning players to fill both the defensive and offensive lines, which is why the NFL draft in April needs to be taken seriously. The players joining the team will definitely influence the way the Giants will perform this season.
Fortunately, there are some interesting names to choose from this season. We’re seeing a lot of great talent entering the market and looking for an NFL team to call home. Will the Giants be able to score some great players to strengthen their lines?
Defensive Players
The soon-to-be free agent Jason Pierre-Paul has always been a great asset for the team, but the Giants are struggling to resign the player for next season. We still have to wait for deals to be made between the two parties, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at the available players to fill Pierre-Paul’s position should he choose to leave.
I personally love Myles Garrett for the role of pass-rusher. Unfortunately, other teams may snatch him first; getting Garrett would be perfect, but it is a long shot. Worry not, because there are still plenty of interesting names for the role. Taco Charlton should be topping the list; he’s from Michigan and has been showing great performances in his senior year.
The Giants also need to resign Johnathan Hankins for the role of defensive tackle. Unfortunately, whether a deal can be made also remains to be seen. It would be fantastic if the Giants can score Washington’s Elijah Qualls or Michigan’s Chris Wormley in this year’s draft. It would be even better if the team can capture Jonathan Allen from Alabama, but he’s the top player every team is after this season.
More for Our Defensive Line
There are still some notable positions to fill in the defensive line. We need a good linebacker and a cornerback. The latter should be interesting, because it is noted as the strongest position in the draft this year. There are a lot of awesome players just waiting to go pro. That said, we already have Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins from last year’s NFL draft, so it is very unlikely that the team will pick up another cornerback this year.
The position of linebacker, however, is another story. Last year, we lost Leonard Floyd to the Chicago Bears. This year, UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley’s name keeps cropping up. He has the speed needed to support the team. He also has the stunning pass-rush skill needed for shorter strategies and counter attacks. Let’s just how we can bring McKinely home this year.
Attacking Players
There will not be much action from the offensive line, but some changes are needed if the team wants to remain competitive. The betting market is actually quite happy with the Giants’ offensive line and fans are equally pleased. If you check out the latest betting offers and promotions for various sports categories, you’ll notice that the New York Giants is one of the most picked teams today.
That said, Eli Manning needs to find a successor soon. The quarterback is 36 this year, which means he needs to find someone to take under his wings for a smooth transition. If we can somehow grab Clemson's Deshaun Watson for the job, the season will certainly be an interesting one for both players.
What do you think about this year’s NFL draft? Which players should the team go after in April? Be sure to leave your thoughts in the Comments section below.
