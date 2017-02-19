What Warner’s HOF Election Means For Eli Manning

The New York Giants have one of their own going into the Football Hall of Fame this August. Well, sort of.

The G-Men were a mere footnote in the career of newly elected Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. Conversely, regardless of what happens in the future, Eli Manning will always be a New York Giant.

Interestingly enough, Warner and Manning started their respective NFL career at opposite ends of the spectrum. Manning was the number one overall selection in 2004. Meanwhile, Warner was an undrafted free agent, who got his chance because of the Arena Football League. He finally cracked the NFL at the tender age of 27.

Because of his late start, Warner only played in 124 career games. Right now, Manning has 201 NFL games under his belt.



Warner and Manning teamed up in one season in New Jersey in 2004. That happened to be Manning’s rookie season, a season when Warner was trying to re-establish himself in NFL circles. Warner, who wore …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/02/19/what-warners-hof-election-means-for-eli-manning/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.