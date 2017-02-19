New York Giants: Ryan Nassib Is Not the Future

Ryan Nassib has been the backup quarterback for the New York Giants the past few seasons. Despite this, he isn’t the future at the position.

Quarterback is a revolving door in the NFL. One minute you’re a hero, and the next you’re the first guy on the cut list. New York Giants fourth-year quarterback Ryan Nassib finds himself in the situation where he better start packing his bags.

Nassib was slated as the quarterback of the future, but he has had a question mark written on him since last year’s preseason. Nassib has solid intangibles and had a decent college career, but he is not the future quarterback of the New York Giants.

The truth of the matter is that Nassib doesn’t have what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. It’s taken him four years to develop into a halfway decent backup.

Nassib just exemplifies what a perennial backup quarterback is. It’s easy to …

