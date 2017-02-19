Giants Free Agency: DE Jabaal Sheard a Jason Pierre-Paul alternative?

If the New York Giants fail in their effort to get defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to return next season they will be stuck trying to fill a massive hole in their defense. They could do a lot worse than by filling it with defensive end Jabaal Sheard.
A six-year veteran who spend the last two seasons with the New England Patriots, Sheard has 36 career sacks. He had five for New England in 2016 to go with 33 tackles, but his return to the Patriots is considered “highly unlikely.”
Sheard played 579 defensive snaps for New England in 2016, but saw his playing …
