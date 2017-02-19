Forum Post: Trubisky and the 23rd pick

Uh, if I polled 32 NFL GM’s, I doubt seriously they would take Carr over Eli if they wanted to win a championship in 2017 or 2018.

First, Eli has done it. Twice. Carr has not. Lots of QB’s have great regular seasons. Carson Palmer has been great in the regular season for most of his time with the Cardinals. Not so great in the Playoffs. Andy Dalton, is great in the regular season. Wake me up when he wins a playoff game.

Everyone’s HOF QB, Aaron Rodgers had a season for the ages in 2011. Who beat him? Oh, that guy in NY…

The only reason GM’s would pick Carr over Eli is age. And yes, Carr …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549402&show_all=1



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.