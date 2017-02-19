2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DeMarcus Walker, DE, FSU

There is an incredible number of talented pass rushers in the 2017 NFL Draft. Whether that position is “deeper” or “stronger” than the similarly stacked running back and defensive back classes is a debate for another time.

Right now we’re taking a look at one of the most productive pass rushers in the draft, Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker. Walker finished the 2016 season with an impressive 16 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss on his way to being named the ACC defensive player of the year.

He isn’t getting nearly as much recognition as many other pass rushers in the draft, but if the New York Giants are looking to add to their pass rush, could Walker be on their radar?

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight – 273 pounds

40 Time – 4.86 (projected)

Pros