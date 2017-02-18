NFC East Notebook: Should the Redskins pay Kirk Cousins?

The purpose of the NFC East Notebook is to keep up with the New York Giants‘ divisional rivals, but I’d be remiss not to acknowledge the release of Victor Cruz. It was the biggest story in the NFC East this past week.

Cruz became the latest NFL-veteran cap casualty, as his contract value soared far beyond his on-field productivity. It was inevitable and you’re all familiar with the story.

What I will say is it’s been fun to watch the Paterson, N.J. native’s career unfold in Giants’ blue, from undrafted free agent to nationally recognized star and champion. The salsa is forever engrained in Giants history.

With that said, let’s spin the NFC East.

James Dorsett of Hogs Haven came up with a pretty comprehensive list of all the reasons Washington should sign QB Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal. Cousins played 2016 out under the franchise tag and could do the same in 2017. Among Dorsett’s strongest points: Cousins statistically keeps pace with the league’s elite signal callers and is low on mileage.

In each of the past two seasons, number eight has ranked in the top eight in the following eight passing statistics: completion percentage (1st in 2015 and 8th in 2016), first-down percentage (7th and 8th), passer rating (5th and 7th), yards per attempt (8th and 3rd), adjusted net yards per attempt (8th and 4th), DVOA (6th and 5th), DYAR (7th and 3rd) and QBR (6th and 6th). Here is a list of the other quarterbacks that also finished in the top eight in those statistics this past season: Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott and Drew Brees.

Mark Tyler asks whether Washington should explore trading CB Bashaud Breeland before extending his contract in 2018, and 46% of voters say yes. Depth at the position may make Breeland expendable in the very-near future.

