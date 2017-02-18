Mailbag, 2/18: Replacing Victor Cruz, Jason Pierre-Paul’s future, more

This was a busy week for the New York Giants, with the releases of wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings at the forefront. Let’s catch up on reading the mail and see what’s on your mind.
@bigblueview cruz being released was necessary but painful, for his replacement would u see the Giants going for FA, draft or King or Lewis?
Ed says: Honestly, right now I would think all three are on the table. If you can find a receiver, preferably a big-bodied one, at a decent price in free agency I can see that move. I haven’t studied the wide receivers in depth yet, but if the Giants find one in the middle rounds they like, why not? As for internal options, we looked at these earlier in the week. I would think Roger Lewis Jr., Tavarres King and Darius Powe all get a look.
@bigblueview what mid round wide receiver options are there in the draft besides Zay and Kupp? I really like 87 …
